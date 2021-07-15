Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 5,231 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ARNA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

