Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases New Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

