Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

