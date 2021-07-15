Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMSI. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

