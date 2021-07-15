Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

