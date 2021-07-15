Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 260,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fly Leasing Limited has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.94 million, a P/E ratio of 847.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Fly Leasing had a negative net margin of 37.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lowered Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

