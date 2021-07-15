Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKIU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $9,882,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $9,111,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $7,313,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $3,943,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

