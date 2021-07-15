Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 349,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

PACX opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

