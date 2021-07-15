Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $4.94 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.