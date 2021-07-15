Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.89 Million in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXW. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

FOXW stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

