Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CFX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

