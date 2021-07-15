Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $413.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 554.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,775 shares of company stock valued at $114,221,751 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.