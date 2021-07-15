Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 25,331.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

