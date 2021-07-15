Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.33 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $193.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

