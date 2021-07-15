Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 227.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $335.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

