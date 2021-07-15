Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,254 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 275,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 597.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

NYSE MOH opened at $255.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

