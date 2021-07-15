Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM stock opened at $149.12 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

