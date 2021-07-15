Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 1133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $627.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

