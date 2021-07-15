Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

PLYM opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $623.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 643,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

