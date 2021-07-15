Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

PSTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTV stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

