PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

