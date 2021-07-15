Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Planet Fitness worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

