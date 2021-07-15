Piper Sandler Comments on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Residential Investment by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.