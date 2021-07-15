PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,608.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.02 million and $4,608.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00009553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00115217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,038.97 or 1.00514161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.00980960 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

