Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on September 1st

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

