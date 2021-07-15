Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

