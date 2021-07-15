Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.6% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

