Phala Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.27 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002514 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $145.26 million and $45.27 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.51 or 0.00863791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.