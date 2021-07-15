Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.56.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.