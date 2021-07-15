Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Shares of PTRUF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.