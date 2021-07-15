Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $48,700.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £487 ($636.27) and last traded at £484.90 ($633.52), with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £484 ($632.35).

The business’s fifty day moving average is £475.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

