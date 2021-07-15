Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 2,660 ($34.75). 98,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 140,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,645 ($34.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,598.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

