Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report $8.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.84 billion and the lowest is $8.81 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $29.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,492. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

