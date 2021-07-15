Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $22,335,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $63,008,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMLF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

