PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $155.14. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.