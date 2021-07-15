PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $8,382,388.48 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 138,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $8,382,388.48.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Farhad Nanji acquired 182,798 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.44 per share, with a total value of $11,048,311.12.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 120,960 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,364,044.80.

On Friday, May 21st, Farhad Nanji purchased 103,586 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.46 per share, with a total value of $6,366,395.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Farhad Nanji bought 52,619 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji bought 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji purchased 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji acquired 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

Shares of PFSI opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

