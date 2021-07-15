PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.26 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

