Penn Virginia Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

PVAC stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

