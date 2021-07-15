Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $118,010.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $118,010.00.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $133.20 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.85 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.56.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 578.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

