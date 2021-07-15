Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $49.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.64 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $44.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $200.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $200.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.55 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

