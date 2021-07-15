PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $459.00. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

