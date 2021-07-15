PDT Partners LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,384. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,120,997 shares of company stock worth $256,800,351. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

