PDT Partners LLC Sells 35,973 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,973 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

