PDT Partners LLC Sells 17,503 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of New Relic worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.