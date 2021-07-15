PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,759 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.63. 554,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,291,380. The company has a market capitalization of $331.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

