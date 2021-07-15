PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PDLB stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile
PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.