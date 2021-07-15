PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PDLB stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

