PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PaySign by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PaySign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

