Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,362,553 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.94% of Paycom Software worth $877,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $370.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.05, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.