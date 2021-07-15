Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

