Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Director Buys $15,930.00 in Stock

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Director Charles Kohnen bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $15,930.00.

Shares of PRKA stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. Parks! America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

